Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Australia opt to bat; Steve Smith to lead AUS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY File photo of Australian Cricket Team

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Score Updates

TOSS UPDATE: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first in Adelaide.

Glenn McGrath presents Michael Neser with Baggy Green

Can Australia continue their winning spree in Adelaide?

Steve Smith grinds it hard ahead of the second Test in Adelaide.

Vice-captain Steve Smith will lead Australia in Cummins' absence, his first Test in charge since Cape Town 2018, while Queensland seamer Michael Neser will make his Test debut. Travis Head has been named vice-captain.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test after it emerged that he came into contact with a positive COVID-19 case on Wednesday evening.

Ashes 2nd Test: Australia take perfect day-night record to Adelaide

While there were initial question marks over opener David Warner’s fitness for the second match of the Ashes series, there are no doubts about Australia's superiority in day-night tests.

They’re a perfect eight from eight as they go into the pink-ball test against England beginning Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

Warner had a few reprieves on his way to scoring 94 runs in the series-opener at the Gabba in Brisbane, where Australia beat England by nine wickets.

But after taking two hits in the ribs while batting, Warner didn’t field for Australia in England’s second innings. He still appeared to be in discomfort while batting in practice at Adelaide, but on Wednesday captain Pat Cummins said Warner “will be right."

“If he thought he couldn’t be as good as he normally is, he wouldn’t be playing," added Cummins.

Teammate Travis Head, who cemented his spot as Australia's No. 5 by scoring 152 in Brisbane, earlier predicted Warner wouldn't miss it.

Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

England Squad: Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach