Australia Prime Minister lauds 'courageous' Usman Khawaja for standing up for human values

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) and Usman Khawaja (right).

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised Usman Khawaja for "showing courage" and "standing up for human values".

Khawaja has made multiple attempts to take a stand for the lives lost in warfare in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan only to be rejected by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It started off with him displaying "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" messages on his shoes in the practice sessions ahead of the first Test in Perth but he was barred by the ICC from using those in the game.

The southpaw wore a black armband instead to the game and was reprimanded by the apex international cricketing governing body for the same as the latter found him in breach of the clothing and equipment rules and regulations.

Disappointed with the ICC's ruling, Khawaja attempted to use the logo of a dove carrying an olive branch in its beak because of its association with Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which reads, "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood."

However, he was met with disappointment again as the ICC denied the approval of that too as per its clothing and equipment rules and regulations.

"Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their clothing, equipment or otherwise, irrespective of whether such messages are affixed to clothing, equipment or otherwise and whether such messages are displayed or conveyed through the use of the specific clothing or other items (e.g. an arm band) or by the use of words, symbol, graphic message, images or otherwise (“Personal Messages”), unless approved in advance by both the player or team official’s Board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department.

"Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or

causes. The ICC shall have the final say in determining whether any such message is approved. For the avoidance of doubt, where a message is approved by the player or team official’s Board but subsequently disapproved by the ICC’s Cricket Operations Department, the player or team official shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey such message in International Matches," ICC's rule on the display of personal messages reads.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese praises Usman Khawaja

During his annual New Year's Day reception ahead of the SCG Test, Albanese heaped praise on Khawaja for taking a stand for a humanitarian cause.

"I'd like to congratulate (Khawaja) for the courage he has shown standing up for human values. He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing," Albanese was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"When Ussie and Dave go out, it will be a very special moment, when you walk on to the SCG," he added.

