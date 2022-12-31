AUS vs SA: South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn to miss third Test against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Theunis de Bruyn to miss third Test against Australia

AUS vs SA: South African batter Theunis de Bruyn will miss the third and final Test of the three-match series against Australia in Sydney. The right-handed batter will return home for the birth of his first child. De Bruyn played the second Test of the series, replacing Rassie van der Dussen.

Batting at number three, de Bruyn had scores of 12 and 28 in South Africa's innings-and-182-run defeat in Melbourne. He also made headlines when Australian quick Mitchell Starc warned him for backing up at the non-striker's end during the second innings. "Batter Theunis de Bruyn will miss the third #AUSvSA Test in Sydney as he returns home for the birth of his first child. We wish him everything of the best for this exciting part of his life," Cricket South Africa (CSA) tweeted on Saturday.

De Bruyn's absence means either van der Dussen could make his way back to the playing XI or the big-hitting reserve wicketkeeper Henrich Klaasen, who has played only one Test, may be given an opportunity. South African batters have struggled in this series. The visitors have been skittled out for scores of 152, 99, 189, and 204 in the two Tests so far. South Africa trail the three-match series 0-2.

The Proteas were number at number two in the World Test Championship ahead of the series but back-to-back losses have seen them slip to number four behind India and Sri Lanka. The third Test between the two side begins here on January 4.

Earlier Australian Cricket team also made a couple of changes to their squad for the final Test. National Selectors of the Australian Cricket team added batter Matthew Renshaw and spin all-rounder, Ashton Agar, into Australia's squad for the 3rd test against South Africa. The duo have replaced injured quick Mitchell Starc and injured all-rounder Cameron Green in the 14-men squad. Australia are leading the three-match series by 2-0.

