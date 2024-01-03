AUS vs PAK: Aamer Jamal creates a massive all-time record for Pakistan in his debut series

Wednesday, January 03, 2024
     
David Warner's last Test match has turned out to be a memorable one for none other than Pakistan's Aamer Jamal after his excellent show on the opening day of the Sydney Test. Pakistan have been bowled out for 313 runs in their first innings after opting to bat first.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2024 14:02 IST
The much-anticipated final Test between Australia and Pakistan commenced at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today (January 3). All the focus on the opening day was on David Warner who is set to retire from the format after this Test match. But by stumps, Aamer Jamal was the man who won hearts with his exceptional efforts with the bat that helped Pakistan post a competitive total of 313 runs in the first innings.

For the unversed, after opting to bat first, the visitors found themselves in massive trouble at 47/4 in less than 15 overs. But thanks to half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (88) and Agha Salman (53), they recovered from the position to go past the 200-run mark. But the lower-order collapsed yet again as Pakistan were reduced to 227/9 from 190/5 as Australia hoped to end the innings soon. But that wasn't to be as Aamer Jamal, playing only his third Test match stunned the home side with a counterattacking knock.

He took on Australia's bowlers playing his shots fearlessly and Mir Hamza made sure to hang around with him as the uo added 86 runs for 10th wicket. Jamal smashed 82 runs off 97 deliveries with nine fours and four sixes to his name. He had also picked up a five-wicket haul in the second Test and this made him the first Pakistan player to pick up five or more wickets in an innings and smash a 50+ score in his debut series.

Thanks to Jamal's efforts, Pakistan could at least post a decent total on the board on what looks like a good pitch in Sydney. But now Aamer Jamal will have to bowl well too and pick wickets in the absence of Shaheen Afridi who has been rested.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

