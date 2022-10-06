AUS vs ENG, T20I series: Australia announce changed squad to take on Jos Buttler and co. | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pat Cummins and Matthew Wade

AUS vs ENG, T20I series: In a whirlwind of T20Is that leads up to their World Cup campaign, the Aussies have now announced their squad to take on England. The Aaron Finch-led team earlier took on India and lost to them by a margin of 2-1. The Aussies are now hosting the Caribbean team for a two-match T20 series. As of now, the Australian team is plagued by few fitness and injury concerns and have issues related to their batting lineup.

The Australians have their eyes set firmly on the World Cup glory. Defending champions Australia, who are playing at home will want to grab this opportunity and retain their crown. Interestingly the Aussies have decided to rest their frontline quicks for the first match against their arch-rivals England at Perth. The Australian team management is in no mood to risk its key players in what happens to be an intense pre-World Cup schedule for the men's T20 side. The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Glenn Maxwell will continue to be stationed on the east coast after the second T20I against West Indies at the Gabba. The Australian team management has not only taken precautionary measures with its quicks but has also decided to rest Glenn Maxwell, their only all-rounder who is fully fit at the moment.

Australia's pre-World Cup changes

October 7: Australia vs West Indies (2nd T20I)

Rested: Mitchell Marsh

October 9: Australia vs England (1st T20I)

Drafted in: Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Mitch Marsh, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis

Rested: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell

October 12 & 14: Australia vs England (2nd and 3rd T20I)

Drafted in: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell

Rested: To be announced

The Aussies have left Marcus Stoinis out for the India series, as well as the West Indies series, but he will now make a return on October 9, 2022, when the home team takes on England. Stoinis is currently recovering from a side strain and is stationed in Perth. With all the quicks missing out, Kane Richardson might be in with a chance to play for Australia. Cameron Green who is being tried as an opener will continue to be an ensemble part of the Australian group throughout the England series.

