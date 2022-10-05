Mental Health break or retirement? What is playing on Alyssa Healy's mind?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Is Alyssa Healy hinting towards retirement?

After their victorious campaign in the 2022 edition of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, things haven't been quite the same for the Australian women's team. Their skipper Meg Lanning opened up about how she wanted to prioritize her mental health and opted for an indefinite break from the game. This was followed by Rachael Haynes' retirement which certainly came as a shock to many fans and experts of the game. It seems that these decisions might've had an impact on wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy too.

In a very candid manner, Healy revealed how Meg Lanning's indefinite break and Rachael Haynes' retirement has made her speculate about her cricketing future after playing the game for so many years at the highest level. The recent developments in the Australian women's cricket team are hinting towards a transitioning phase. With a new coach in Shelley Nitschke, it seems very likely that the Aussies will have a new captain in place who will head this new phase.

The current Australian women's team has conquered every challenge that has been thrust upon them with the trio of Healy, Lanning, and Haynes being the chief architect. It is a very strange situation as far as the leadership of Australia's women's team is concerned. Healy was being touted as one of the probable contenders to don the skipper's hat, but after her recent revelations, things for the team management have become trickier.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESAlyssa Healy in the Australian gree

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma leaves subtle hints about Bumrah's replacement

Alyssa further said:

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESAlyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid has his say on Jasprit Bumrah and his injury

Healy also opened up about her husband, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc who cracks jokes on her about changing her mind multiple times. Australian women are scheduled to tour India in December. This will be their first Test match on Indian soil in 39 years.

Latest Cricket News