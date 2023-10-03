Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
Asian Games Cricket: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi lead India into semis with win over Nepal

Asian Games Cricket: India defeated Nepal in a high-scoring affair to register a 23-run win. The Men in Blue have reached into the semis of the tournament.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2023 10:03 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal

Asian Games Cricket: The Asian Games-bound Indian men's cricket team on Tuesday cruised to a 23-run victory in the quarterfinal match against Nepal to reach the semifinal of the tournament. In a high-scoring affair at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou, Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with a record-breaking century to hand India a win over Nepal in the cricket competition of the Asiad. 

India are the first team to reach the semis of the event. The Men in Blue scored 202 runs in the first innings as Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to score a T20I ton.

More to follow..

