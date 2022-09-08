Asia Cup, IND vs AFG: Rumours of fire at Dubai stadium spread ahead of India vs Afghanistan clash

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fire near Dubai International Cricket stadium

India is set to lock horns with Afghanistan in their last match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. Ahead of the match, rumours of fire at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium are being spread.

It is to be noted that the fire broke out at a building near the entrance of the stadium and not on the premises of the stadium.

There have been various tweets regarding the false alarm that are being circulated.

The men in blue would look to redeem themselves in their third Super 4 clash against Afghanistan on Thursday after disappointing and potentially fatal losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India is out of the Asia Cup. But keeping in mind the T20 World Cup and the upcoming series against Australia and South Africa, the rohit-Sharma led team would want to iron out any flaws.

Full Squads -

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

