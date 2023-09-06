Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Full Team India schedule, format, match timings, venues - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India will face off against Pakistan in their first Super Fours clash on Sunday, September 10

The first round of the ongoing Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka came to an end with the latter sealing the fourth and the final spot in Super Fours with a thrilling 2-run win over Afghanistan on Tuesday, September 5. Afghanistan came close to toppling the apple cart of the defending Asian champions by nearly pulling off a 292-run chase in 37.1 overs if not for a harakiri in the last couple of overs.

Afghanistan without points on the board were knocked out from Group B like Nepal in Group A. Out of the four teams, Pakistan still look the most settled and in-form while the Indian team is slowly coming into his own. Skipper Rohit Sharma after his side's win against Nepal mentioned that there are still areas to be worked on, however, was happy that some of the players like Ishan Kishan with the bat and Ravindra Jadeja with the ball made their chances count in the two games.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won both games, but still don't look a polished side in the ODIs. They will face a tough challenge from both India and Pakistan while Bangladesh probably are the weakest of the four teams but will hope to make most of the three matches before the World Cup.

Here's all you need to know about Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours:

Team India Super Fours Schedule

September 10 - India vs Pakistan (Colombo)

September 12 - India vs Sri Lanka (Colombo)

September 15 - India vs Bangladesh (Colombo)

Super Fours format

The top two teams from each group qualify for Super Fours. All four teams will take on each other once in a round-robin format in the Super Fours. The top two teams at the end of those six matches will qualify directly for the final to be played on Sunday, September 17 in Colombo.

Match timings and live streaming

All six matches of the Super Fours stage will begin at 3 PM IST. The tournament will continue to be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and DD Sports channels on TV while the live streaming of the matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Venues

The first match of the Super Fours between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be the only and final game to take place in the host country at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, September 6. The remaining five matches will all take place in the capital city of Sri Lanka, Colombo at R Premadasa Stadium.

