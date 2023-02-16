Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan likely to remain hosts, India matches can shift to UAE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, TWITTER Pakistan likely to remain hosts for Asia Cup 2023

The logjam on the decision of venue for the Asia Cup 2023 is likely to get a solution. Pakistan may remain the hosts but India's matches can be held in UAE according to PCB sources. If this scenario turns into reality then the UAE will also host the final if India qualifies for it.

The Asia Cup was scheduled in September this year but Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, announced in October 2022 that India will not travel to Pakistan. In the first formal meeting between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB chairman Najam Sethi held in Bahrain on February 4, the discussion regarding the venue of Asia Cup 2023 took place but the final decision was withheld.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Sethi said more discussions on the hosting of the Asia Cup ODI tournament will be held next month on the sidelines of an ICC meeting as the matter "remained unresolved".

"What can I say about what happened in the Asian Cricket Council board meeting? There was no resolution," Sethi told reporters when asked if Pakistan will host the tournament in September.

Sources aware of the developments said the most likely solution to the problem appears to be that Pakistan will remain the host of the Asia Cup but some matches will also be held in the UAE where India may play all its games, including the final if necessary.

"Sethi made it clear at the ACC meeting that PCB wants to host the event and some of the matches at home," the source said.

UAE with three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah - are the favourites to host the tournament but a decision has been withheld for the time being.

"A shift of venue has been postponed till March. But be rest assured that with India not going to Pakistan, the tournament will have to be shifted," a senior BCCI official privy to the development had told PTI.

(Inputs from PTI)

