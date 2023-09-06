Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs BAN Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan team

Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first match of the Super Fours round in the Asia Cup on September 6 (Wednesday) at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. Both teams won one game in the group stage even as Pakistan's match against India was called off due to rain while Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka before beating Afghanistan comfortably. The Babar Azam-led side is looking extremely confident this time around. Their bowling unit especially is looking good with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah breathing fire. They have also named their playing XI for this clash including Faheem Ashraf at the expense of Mohammad Nawaz.

Meanwhile, injury concerns continue to trouble Bangladesh with Najmul Hosain Shanto ruled out of the tournament. However, Litton Das has joined the squad now and will straightaway replace him in the playing XI. They are unlikely to make any other change to their winning combinaton. Bangladesh have improved a lot as an ODI side and has the ability to trump any side on their day. But to go past Pakistan, they will have to play their best cricket as the Men in Green are in exceptional form at the moment.

Match Details

Match: Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours, Match 1

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Time: 3 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan (already announced) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh - Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain,, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Pitch and Weather Report

The surface at the venue is expected to be a featherbed for the batters. Expect high scores in this match. As far as the weather is concerned, it will be extremely hot with temperature touching 40 Degrees and spinners might come into play as the game progresses.

Predictions

Who will be the best batter of the match?

Babar Azam is certainly the man in form for Pakistan. Bangladesh have a decent pace attack and Babar will have to hold one end like he did in the game against Nepal. He smashed 151 runs against Nepal but didn't get to bat against India due to rain. Babar will be a crucial player for Pakistan right through the Super Fours round.

Who will be the best bowler of the match?

Shakib Al Hasan, more often than not, delivers for Bangladesh with the ball. The left-arm spinner makes sure he picks at least a wicket in almost every game and his spell in the middle overs will be crucial for Bangladesh. Shakib will have to lead from the front with the ball.

Who will win the Match - Pakistan

