Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma registers unwanted Indian record after getting dismissed for duck vs Bangladesh

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma got out for a duck against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's merry run in the ongoing Asia Cup came to an end with a duck in the Super Fours clash against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday, September 15. Rohit, who was coming off from three half-centuries in a row, was dismissed for a two-ball duck by debutant Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Sakib in the very first over of the Indian innings.

Rohit went through his shot trying to hit over covers but gave a simple catch to the point. This was Rohit's third duck in the ODI Asia Cup and was the first Indian to register three ducks in the tournament and fifth batter overall.

Most ducks in ODI Asia Cup history

3 - Rubel Hossain (Bangladesh)

3 - Salman Butt (Pakistan)

3 - Aminul Islam (Bangladesh)

3 - Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

3 - Rohit Sharma (India)*

This was Rohit's 15th duck in the format and cricket is a great leveller was just proved since he is still the most consistent batter in the tournament for India.

Shubman Gill did bat well and scored his fifth ODI century but couldn't take his team to win as none of the batters except Axar Patel offered any resistance. Axar and Shardul almost did the unthinkable for India when the run rate was nearing 10 but in the end Mustafizur Rahman's twin strikes in the penultimate over was enough for Bangladesh to get over the line.

Since, it was an inconsequential match, the result didn't matter as India will be still playing the final of the Asia Cup and since the Men in Blue rested half of their first-choice team, they got an idea of how the bench looks like. Axar Patel's batting form will be the biggest positive from the game, apart from Gill's century.

