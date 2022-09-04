Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf stresses on the importance of dot balls in shortest format

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Haris Rauf in action

IND vs PAK: Ahead of their clash against India in the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan's seamer Haris Rauf has stated how crucial dot deliveries are in the shortest format of the game. India and Pakistan are set to lock horns against each other for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup. The two cricketing giants met each other on August 28, 2022, when India emerged victorious. This time around, Pakistan will look to settle the scores while India will look to continue their winning run.

In a Press Conference on the eve of the Indo-Pak clash on September 4, Haris Rauf opened up on his plans for the match and also about how crucial dot balls are in the shortest format of the game.

"My focus is not to get wickets, my endeavour is to bowl as many dot balls as possible. In T20s, the more you defend the ball, the higher your chances are of getting wickets," Rauf said on Saturday.

Rauf also highlighted that India has some strong players at their disposal in the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. "They have two key players, Suryakuamr Yadav and Hardik Pandya. The idea will be to pick their wickets as soon as possible so that their team struggles at the backend," the right-arm pacer stated.

Rauf also said that Pandya and SKY take time to settle and his team will want them to suffocate for runs at the death overs.

This is India and Pakistan's second match against each other in the Asia Cup 2022. India had won the first meeting by five wickets, where Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred while Pakistan failed to put enough runs on the board and then could not restrict India. Batting first, Pakistan was reduced to 147/10 in 19.5 overs. Mohammad Rizwan played a hand of 43 off 42 balls but the rest failed to inspire spark.

Meanwhile, in bowling, Pakistan inflicted some blows on India but the pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India cruise through which denied Pakistan their first win in the ongoing tournament. Jadeja scored 35 off 29 balls while Hardik scored 33 off 17 deliveries. Pandya was also chosen as the man of the match as he took three wickets in his quota of 4 overs.

