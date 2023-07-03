Ashes 2023: Australia announce squad for third Test, provide big update on Nathan Lyon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Australia have announced squad for last three Ashes Tests

Australia have announced the squad for the third Ashes Test against England. They are currently leading the five-match series by 2-0 having pocketed the recently concluded thrilling Lord's Test by 43 runs. However, ahead of the third Test, they have been dealt with a huge blow as off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Lyon, playing his 100th consecutive Test for Australia, got injured while going for a catch and though he batted in the second innings, he didn't bowl at all. Australia have decided against naming any replacement for him right now with Todd Murphy set to replace Lyon in the playing XI for the Leeds Test. Matt Renshaw, reserve batter, has been released from the squad as well but will remain in England to be available in case of injury to any player.

Moreover, Jimmy Peirson continues to remain with the team as cover for Josh Inglis who returned home for the birth of his first child. Coming back to Lyon's replacement, the off-spinner himself has backed Murphy to do well after an impressive India tour where he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 25.21 in four Test matches.

"His stock ball is good enough in international cricket. We have seen that in India in arguably the hardest place to bowl spin. It will be a different challenge with the England batters. If they do come at him, it provides Todd with a decent challenge. But a chance to leave his footmarks here in England. It is a big Ashes series, he is excited by the opportunity," Lyon said according to cricket.com.au.

Australia squad for third Test against England: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Latest Cricket News