Ambati Rayudu becomes second Indian player to feature in CPL, endures a forgettable debut

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu is currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for St Kitts Nevis and Patriots. A few days ago, he made his debut in the T20 tournament becoming the second Indian after Pravin Tambe to feature in the competiton. Notably, active Indian players (Men), domestic and international, are not allowed by the BCCI to play in T20 leagues other than the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, Rayudu retired from IPL as well this year after winning the title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in May. His debut and the following game for the Patriots was marred by rain with both matches washed out. Patriots' first game was on August 19 (according to IST) against Trinbago Knight Riders and only three overs of play was possible while their next match against St Lucia Kings was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Rayudu finally got an opportunity to bat in the third game of the season against Jamaica Tallawahs. But he couldn't seize on to the opportunity bagging a three-ball duck. He got out to 27-year-old fast bowler from Pakistan, Salman Irshad in the 5th over of the innings leaving his team in tatters at 37/4. Nevertheless, vital knocks from Joshua Da Silva and Dominic Drakes led to the Patriots posting a fighting total of 156 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets.

Coming back to Rayudu, he is being one of the popular signings in the T20 leagues ever since he has called it quits from Indian cricket earlier this year. He was first due to play in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA for Texas Super Kings. But the batter pulled out of the tournament at the last minute. Hardly a week before the start of CPL 2023, he was signed by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and interestingly, he is also due to play for MI Emirates in the second edition of the International League T20.

