India in Australia: Ajinkya Rahane 'should not try' to be like Virat Kohli in his absence, says John Buchanan

Indian captain Virat Kohli will return to India after the first Test in the series against Australia to attend the birth of his child. The subject of Virat Kohli's absence from the Indian Test squad for three games has been doscissed at length in the Australian media, with many former and current players opining on the same.

The latest to add to the list is former Australia coach John Buchanan, who believes that Virat Kohli's departure will be a huge blow.

"Virat's departure from the team is a huge blow to the Indian campaign in Australia," Buchanan told ANI.

"They will miss his enthusiasm, his competitiveness, his belief in what they can do as a team. On top of this, they will be missing one of the finest batsmen in world cricket."

Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead Indian team in the absence of Kohli, with him being the vice-captain of the side in the longest format of the game. Buchanan said that Rahane shouldn't ty to be" like Kohli when it comes to leading the side.

"I do not have any insight into Rahane as a leader and a captain. He will not be Kohli, nor should he try to be. His first job will be to score runs, and lead by example this way," said Buchanan.

Buchanan also believes that Indian players will be facing the effects of remaining in the bio-secure bubble for such a long time. The Indian cricketers have been in the bubble since September earlier this year, taking part in the IPL before the tour to Australia.

"Yes, it is always good to be in a foreign country for a while, playing matches before a Test series. Although, this year is different due to COVID. Most players have been in a bio-bubble for some time during IPL and now will continue in that situation while touring Australia. I expect many of the Indian players to be feeling the effects of this lockdown/isolation by the time the New Year Test begins which may cause some issues for individuals and the team," said Buchanan.