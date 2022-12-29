Afghanistan re-appoint Rashid Khan as T20I captain following Mohammad Nabi's resignation

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rashid Khan named as Afghanistan's T20I captain

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Thursday re-appointed maestro leg spinner Rashid Khan as their captain in the T20I format. The 24-year-old leggie will take over the reins after veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi stepped down from the post after the T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan crashed out of the World Cup in the Super 12 stage.

The 24-year-old had earlier been the captain of the national side but relinquished his leadership in the format in 2021. After being appointed as the T20I captain again, Rashid said, "Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation."

After appointing Rashid as their captain, ACB Chairman Mr Mirwais Ashraf said, "Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format. "Rashid Khan has the experience of leading AfghanAtalan in all three formats before and we are happy to have him as our skipper for the T20I format again. I am sure he will come out on top and will bring more glories to the nation"

Rashid Khan has led the national team in all three formats. He was made the T20I captain in 2019 but the leggie stepped down ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. Khan is a hugely popular player in his country and around the world. He is very popular among T20 Cricket franchises as well. In the Indian Premier League, Rashid plays for Gujarat Titans, who won the title in their inaugural edition of India's cash-rich league.

