ACB calls for 'Politics-Free Cricket' following Cricket Australia's decision to postpone T20I series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has responded to Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to postpone a three-match T20I series that was slated to be played between the two countries in August at a neutral venue.

The ACB is "disappointed" with the move made by CA and has advocated for "neutral and politics-free cricket across the globe".

The cricket governing body of Afghanistan "acknowledges the pressures faced by Cricket Australia from the Australian Government and has also urged "the Australian government not to impose its policies on cricket boards and instead focus on supporting the development of cricket across regions".

Notably, Cricket Australia's decision to postpone the three-match series is the third time the board has postponed or withdrawn from playing Afghanistan in a bilateral contest.

The first incident took place in 2021 when Afghanistan were slated to play Australia in a one-off Test. Australia also refused to play the Afghans in a three-match ODI series in March 2023, which ACB feels was done under the government's influence.

"ACB urges Cricket Australia to respect and understand its position as a Full Member nation and look for alternative solutions rather than succumbing to external pressures and/or political influences," ACB's press release read.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board remains committed to negotiating with the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia, & other full member countries and adhering to ICC principles to ensure cricket remains free from political influence and supported by all parties involved."

Meanwhile, many Afghan players have called Cricket Australia out for maintaining double standards by not playing Afghanistan in a bilateral contest but locking horns with them in an ICC event. Australia have played Afghanistan only once outside of an ICC event.

It was the only ODI and was played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. Australia won the game by 66 runs. Apart from that fixture, Australia have played three ODIs and a T20I against Afghanistan.