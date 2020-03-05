Women's T20 World Cup: India reach maiden final after rain washes out semi-final versus England

Image Source : @JOLLYLAUZ18 India reach maiden T20 World Cup final after rain washes out semi-final versus England

The 1st Women's T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England have been called off due to persistent rain in Sydney. Consistent rain delayed the toss at first but due to no respite from the rain gods, the game was abandoned as the cut-off time for toss went by and in the process, the match had to be called off.

In the process, India have now reached their maiden T20 World Cup final courtesy of finishing on top of Group A in the league stages.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said: "It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that's how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don't get any play in the semifinals, it will be hard for us. Credit to the team, we wanted to win all the games and we did it."

England captain Heather Knight said: "Frustrating, didn't want the World Cup to end this way but not much you can do about this. Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps. That loss to South Africa cost us. Not really, we expected to reach the semi-finals and that we did. Undone by the weather. Did feel like we had started to gain momentum in recent games and we were really ready for this semifinal. Yes, Sarah Glenn and Sophie (Ecclestone) have been great. So has been Mady. Not starting a tournament great has been a concern, so perhaps we can work on that (smiles)."

More to follow...