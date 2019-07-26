Virat Kohli to sing national anthem in Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi League

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team's skipper Virat Kohli will be singing the national anthem at the opening of Mumbai leg in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

According to a media statement by PKL, the Indian skipper "will be singing the national anthem on August 27, 2019* ahead of one of the toughest games of the season -- the Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, coached by Anup Kumar, a former U Mumba captain".

(*- The press release, however, mistakenly states that Kohli will be present on August 27, while the Mumbai leg begins on July 27. The captain of Team India will be in West Indies on the given date in the press release.)

He will be there at Dome, National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai "cheering with the fans for the Maharashtra derby followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors", said the statement.

As per the fixture of Indian cricket team for their tour of the West Indies, the Men in Blue are slated to participate in the first Test of the two-match series starting from August 22-26. And Kohli will be leading the Team India against Windies.

Earlier it was said that Kohli will be rested for the limited-overs section of the West Indies tour which begins on August 3 and ends on September 3.

He, however, has made himself available for the tour and will be leading the side in the three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests -- part of the ICC Test Championship - in the Caribbean Islands.