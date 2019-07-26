Friday, July 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Virat Kohli to sing national anthem in Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi League

Virat Kohli to sing national anthem in Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi League

Indian cricket team's skipper Virat Kohli will be singing the national anthem at the opening of Mumbai leg in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2019 11:09 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Indian cricket team's skipper Virat Kohli will be singing the national anthem at the opening of Mumbai leg in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be present to sing the national anthem on the opening day of the Mumbai leg of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season Seven.

According to a media statement by PKL, the Indian skipper "will be singing the national anthem on August 27, 2019* ahead of one of the toughest games of the season -- the Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, coached by Anup Kumar, a former U Mumba captain".

(*- The press release, however, mistakenly states that Kohli will be present on August 27, while the Mumbai leg begins on July 27. The captain of Team India will be in West Indies on the given date in the press release.)

He will be there at Dome, National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai "cheering with the fans for the Maharashtra derby followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors", said the statement.

As per the fixture of Indian cricket team for their tour of the West Indies, the Men in Blue are slated to participate in the first Test of the two-match series starting from August 22-26. And Kohli will be leading the Team India against Windies.

Earlier it was said that Kohli will be rested for the limited-overs section of the West Indies tour which begins on August 3 and ends on September 3.

He, however, has made himself available for the tour and will be leading the side in the three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests -- part of the ICC Test Championship - in the Caribbean Islands.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySachin Tendulkar meets legendary guitarist and four-time Grammy winner, shares photo Next StoryKargil Vijay Diwas: Team India captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan pay tribute to India's War Heroes  