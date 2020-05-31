Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity in wishing Hardik, Natasa on pregnancy announcement

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA93 Indian captain Virat Kohli led the cricket fraternity in congratulating Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic on their pregnancy announcement.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced on Sunday that they're 'excited to welcome a new life' in their lives. The couple also shared a picture on their official social media profiles, where Natasa could be seen with a baby-bump.

Ever since the announcement, the wishes have been pouring in for the couple. Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the 3rd member of your clan," wrote Kohli.

Team India's head coah Ravi Shastri also commented on Pandya's Instagram post to wish him on the announcement. "Congratulations Hardy and Natasha," wrote Shastri.

Munaf Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan and Mayank Markande also posted congratulatory messages on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on new year's day of 2020, when Pandya proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai. The couple was surrounded by friends and family.

Under normal circumstances, the players would currently be taking part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the coronavirus pandemic has brought the cricket world to a standstill and the league remains suspended indefinitely.

It has been reported that the IPL could take place later this year if the T20 World Cup (scheduled for October-November) is postponed to next year. Earlier this week, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings reportedly wrote a letter to the ICC, calling for the tournament to be shifted amid the pandemic.

