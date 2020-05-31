Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
Time to break my record of 100 in kitchen: Yuvraj Singh has another challenge for Sachin Tendulkar

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2020 15:18 IST
Sachin Tendulkar with Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Sachin Tendulkar with Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh

After batting legend Sachin Tendulkar successfully completed Yuvraj Singh's previous challenge with his own little unique and difficult twist, the former Indian all-rounder came up with another this time taking the level of difficulty a notch higher. 

In the previous challenge, Yuvraj asked the nominated cricketers to juggle the ball with the side of the bat. Tendulkar completed the challenge blindfolded. 

In his recent Instagram post, Yuvraj is seen juggling a tennis ball off a rolling pin, blindfolded. 

While juggling the ball, Yuvraj said, "Master you have broken so many records on the field!! time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen." Meanwhile, Yuvraj also warned Tendulkar to not break anything in the kitchen while doing the task.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted all sporting action across the globe including the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Hence, most sportspersons have engaged themselves thriugh various social-media posts. 

