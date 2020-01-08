Wednesday, January 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Sakshi Dhoni shares 'fam-jam' snaps from the best spot for snowfall. See pics

Sakshi Dhoni shares 'fam-jam' snaps from the best spot for snowfall. See pics

MS Dhoni was seen enjoying his time along with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in the snow clad mountains Mussoorie.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 08, 2020 21:33 IST
Sakshi Dhoni
Image Source : @SAKSHISING_R INSTAGRAM

Sakshi Dhoni shares 'fam-jam' picture from the best spot for snowfall

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is having a fun time with his family in the hills and that hasn't been hidden for a while now. Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have been sharing photos and videos from their vacation in the snow clad mountains of Mussoorie, where it has been snowing lately.

Sakshi shared snapshots of her along with Ziva and her family on Instagram and captioned it: "Fam-Jam ! My favourites at the best spot for snowfall!"

Related Stories

Few days back, the former India captain also shared a video of him and daughter Ziva making a snowman and enjoying their time in the white surroundings of Mussoorie. Not only that, Dhoni also shared another video where Ziva was seen playing the guitar and humming a song.

View this post on Instagram

Snow brings the best out of her @ziva_singh_dhoni

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Dhoni, who is currently, enjoying an extended break from cricket is yet to comment on his future regarding internaitonal cricket. He hasn't played competitive cricket since India's exit from the World Cup in July 2019 and told a jounralist not to ask him about returning to the game till January 2020.

The 38-year-old has missed series against West Indies (home and away) and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh. He was also not selected for India’s T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODI series against Australia.

However, Dhoni is expected to return to cricket with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, which is likely to start late in March.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News