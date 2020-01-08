Sakshi Dhoni shares 'fam-jam' snaps from the best spot for snowfall. See pics

Image Source : @SAKSHISING_R INSTAGRAM Sakshi Dhoni shares 'fam-jam' picture from the best spot for snowfall

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is having a fun time with his family in the hills and that hasn't been hidden for a while now. Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have been sharing photos and videos from their vacation in the snow clad mountains of Mussoorie, where it has been snowing lately.

Sakshi shared snapshots of her along with Ziva and her family on Instagram and captioned it: "Fam-Jam ! My favourites at the best spot for snowfall!"

Few days back, the former India captain also shared a video of him and daughter Ziva making a snowman and enjoying their time in the white surroundings of Mussoorie. Not only that, Dhoni also shared another video where Ziva was seen playing the guitar and humming a song.

Dhoni, who is currently, enjoying an extended break from cricket is yet to comment on his future regarding internaitonal cricket. He hasn't played competitive cricket since India's exit from the World Cup in July 2019 and told a jounralist not to ask him about returning to the game till January 2020.

The 38-year-old has missed series against West Indies (home and away) and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh. He was also not selected for India’s T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODI series against Australia.

However, Dhoni is expected to return to cricket with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, which is likely to start late in March.