Friday, November 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. IPL 2020: Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn among 11 big players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020: Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn among 11 big players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Premier League's most fascinating side Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to part ways with big names like Dale Steyn, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and 8 others.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2019 18:45 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn among 11 big players released by R
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn among 11 big players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL team 2020 updates at India TV

The Indian Premier League's most fascinating side Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to part ways with big names like Dale Steyn, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and 8 others.

The list of players released by Virat Kohli's RCB on IPL 2020 trading deadline day are: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Barman, Tim Southee, Khejroliya, Himmat, Henrich Klaasen and Milind. 

Related Stories

Veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn, who was mid-season replacement of Nathan Coulter Nile, was not retained as well by Bangalore franchise.

Earlier, Mike Hesson has been appointed as Director of Cricket Operations of Royal Challengers Bangalore while Simon Katich will take on the role of the head coach for the upcoming season. 

The RCB said that in his new capacity, Hesson will be responsible for the team's overall cricket operations, including defining policy, strategy, programs, scouting, performance management and bringing in the best practices in "all aspect's of the outfit's cricketing pathway".

Hesson will work closely with all the players and the coaching team and will be an integral part of the RCB team management.

Former Australia batsman Katich, in his new role as head coach, will "inculcate the high-performance culture" in the team.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGot hungry for runs after letting go fear of failure: Mayank after second double ton Next StoryIPL 2020: Lynn, Uthappa among 10 players released by KKR; Lad traded in  