IPL 2020: Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn among 11 big players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Premier League's most fascinating side Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to part ways with big names like Dale Steyn, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and 8 others.

The list of players released by Virat Kohli's RCB on IPL 2020 trading deadline day are: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Barman, Tim Southee, Khejroliya, Himmat, Henrich Klaasen and Milind.

Veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn, who was mid-season replacement of Nathan Coulter Nile, was not retained as well by Bangalore franchise.

Here are the Bold players who will stay with us for IPL 2020 📢#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/LtVtBy3flM — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) November 15, 2019

Earlier, Mike Hesson has been appointed as Director of Cricket Operations of Royal Challengers Bangalore while Simon Katich will take on the role of the head coach for the upcoming season.

The RCB said that in his new capacity, Hesson will be responsible for the team's overall cricket operations, including defining policy, strategy, programs, scouting, performance management and bringing in the best practices in "all aspect's of the outfit's cricketing pathway".

Hesson will work closely with all the players and the coaching team and will be an integral part of the RCB team management.

Former Australia batsman Katich, in his new role as head coach, will "inculcate the high-performance culture" in the team.