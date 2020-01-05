Image Source : INSTA GRAB- RISHABPANT Watch | Rishabh Pant interrupts Chahal's boxing training session in the most hilarious way

Team India's flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is training hard in the gym after facing criticism over his average glove work in the past few matches.

Pant, who returned to form during the West Indies ODIs where he scored 127 runs in 3 games, has not been up to the mark behind the stumps. His DRS awareness had also hurt India various time in the past.

Recently, during the training session before the first T20I in Guwahati, Pant shared a video of the session where he was seen doing some boxing practice with Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach - Nick Webb. It was a during and after video, where Pant was seriously doing his training session with Webb. But, in the after part, when it was Yuzvendra Chahal turn to trade blows on strength and conditioning coach, The young batsman interrupted and hold Webb from behind alongside Sanju Samson.

During After Workout Vs Workout pic.twitter.com/OSaoxPu3YG — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Team India will unofficially start their preparations for the World T20 when they take on Sri Lanka in the three-match series opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Men in Blue, who enjoyed a brief break, are coming into this contest on the back of T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively and thus would be brimming with confidence.

And that lingering question on Rishabh Pant's consistency with Sanju Samson having already warmed the benches for six straight T20 games and the invisible presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, making things a little unsettling.