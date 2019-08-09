Ravindra Jadeja hilariously imitates Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah in 'Heads Up Challenge' with Rohit Sharma

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI The Indian team are having fun in the Caribbean, and in a video posted by BCCI, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is seen imitating Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India is currently in West Indies, where they're currently taking on the hosts in the three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue secured a 3-0 whitewash over West Indies in the T20Is, but the first match of the fifty-over series ended in a washout.

Rains have made continual appearances throughout the tour, and even affected the second T20I of the series, where India won by Duckworth-Lewis system.

The side, however, is upbeat after positive results and is having fun on the Caribbean shores. During one such fun activity, Ravindra Jadeja was seen imitating Indian captain Virat Kohli, as well as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

In a 'Heads Up Challenge' with Rohit Sharma, Jadeja is asked to imitate the action for the Indian vice-captain, and Rohit will guess the player.

See the video here:

WATCH @ImRo45 take the Heads Up Challenge with @imjadeja 😅



This one's a laugh riot😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/0dJxaY4nIf — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2019

Virat Kohli was seen smiling as Jadeja imitated him, and everyone burst into laughter.

Team India returns to action on August 11, when they take on the West Indies for the second ODI. The ODI series will be followed by a two-Test match series, which will also mark the beginning of India's campaign in the World Test Championship.