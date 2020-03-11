NCA conducts evaluation and development workshop

Image Source : GETTY NCA conducts evaluation & development workshop

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) conducted an evaluation and development workshop in two batches for 47 shortlisted strength and conditioning coaches from different state associations.

The workshop, as part of NCA's S&C Development Programme, covered a wide range of topics from long term athletic development to load monitoring and the use of technology in cricket.

The aim of the workshop was to identify qualified strength and conditioning coaches within the Indian domestic cricket circuit, evaluate them and then assign them to various zonal camps that will be conducted across the country starting in April.

The workshop was conducted by Des Ryan - Head of Sports Medicine and Athletic Development (Arsenal Academy) at Arsenal FC, Shayne Murphy - Sports Scientist and Consultant at City Football Group and Faculty at Setanta College, and Antoine Mobian - former German Rugby S&C Coach and Faculty at Setanta.