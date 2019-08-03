1st T20I: Navdeep Saini shines on debut with double strike during India-West Indies clash

Image Source : BCCI Navdeep Saini

The Fast and Furious Navdeep Saini has made an instant impact on his debut as the pacer claimed two consecutive wickets in his first over during the 1st T20I between India and West Indies in Florida on Saturday. (IND vs WI 1st T20I Scorecard)

Saini claimed the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer while bowling his first over in the Blue jersey.

West Indies were off to a horrid start after Sundar Washington claimed the wicket of opener John Campbell, which was followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar claiming the wicket of Evin Lewis. The openers were back in the hut for ducks.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl on a flat track in Florida. While the Chahar brothers, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul missed out, Sundar and Manish Pandey were brought into the XI with Pandey expected to play at the No.4 spot

"This wicket has been under covers, so there might be a bit of moisture and it's going to get flatter with more sun on it," said India captain Virat Kohli at the toss.

The skipper said the team has moved on from the World Cup heartbreak.

"It is always good to get on the park. The team has moved on, first few days were difficult when the tournament was going on. But you accept it and life goes on. We are pretty fine now and had a good exciting fielding session the day before and everyone is excited to take the field now," he said.

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite said that he would have bowled first too because of the conditions. "Looking forward to the T20 World Cup. Hopefully, we will peak in the World Cup," he said.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

