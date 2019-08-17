MS Dhoni spotted at Leh airport following completion of Army stint | Watch photos

Image Source : TWITTER Former Indian captain MS Dhoni completed his two-week stint with the Territorial Army, and was spotted at Leh airport in Ladakh.

Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni completed his two-week stint with the Territorial Army, and was spotted at Leh airport on Saturday.

Fulfilling his commitments to the army, Dhoni had taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket and assisted the military where he was a part of the Territorial Army.

Dhoni reportedly did a 15-day stint with the Victor Force engaged in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir. His duties consisted of patrolling, guard and post duty, according to Reuters.

Recent Click of MS Dhoni With a Fan in Leh Airport ❤️#MSDhoni #Dhoni #ParaMSD pic.twitter.com/ufZnXvBl54 — Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) August 16, 2019

The wicketkeeper-batsman has trained as a paratrooper and jumped from an aircraft as well, an army official said, which is part of his training.

"He will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops," the army had said in a statement ahead of his duties.

MS Dhoni was in Ladakh since the even of the Independence Day and interacted with Army Personnel. He also visited the army hospital and interacted with patients during his visit.

"Dhoni is a brand ambassador of the Indian Army. He has engaged in motivating members of his unit and has often been playing football and volleyball with the soldiers. He is also undertaking battle training exercises with the corps. He will remain in the valley till August 15," senior army official had said.