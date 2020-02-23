Image Source : INDIA TV India vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, 1st Test: Watch IND vs NZ live cricket match online on Hotstar

India made a late comeback on the second day of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. After being bowled out on 165 in the first innings, the Indian bowlers - led by Ishant Sharma , kept the side's hopes alive in the final session of the day as half of the Kiwi side was dismissed with their score at 216. At one point, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor seemed to have taken the game away from Indians with a gritty partnership, but a solid nipped-back delivery from Ishant Sharma to Taylor gave India a window for comeback. Williamson was also dismissed on 89 later, as BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme remained unbeaten overnight. While Ishant Sharma, who returned from an injury, took three wickets, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each. Here, you can find the full details on when and where t owatch IND vs NZ live cricket match online on Hotstar. You can also watch India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Cricket of the 1st Test on Star Sports.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Cricket Match?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 will be played on February 23 (Friday).

When will India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 match start?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 live cricket match will start at 04.00 AM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 match being played?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 is being played at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 match?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 on Star Sports 1 and HD1 in English and Star Sports 3 and HD3 in Hindi.

What are the playing XIs for India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3?

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah,

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel