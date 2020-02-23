Live Score, India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Hosts ahead but India aim to restrict New Zealand early

Image Source : GETTY Henry Nicholls of New Zealand leaves the field after being dismissed during day two of the First Test match between New Zealand and India at Basin Reserve on February 22

Live Score, India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.India started day 2 at 122 for 5 and managed to add only 43 runs more for the remaining wickets as respective four-fers from Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson restricted India to 165 - their second-lowest first-innings total in two years. In reply, Ishant Sharma struck back thrice and remained by far India's best bowler on day 2, but New Zealand remained ahead in the contest after Kane Williamson's 89 and Ross Taylor's 44. The hosts will begin day 3 at 216 for five with a slender lead of just 51 runs. [Live Scorecard | Live Streaming]

Live Score, India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3:

01:30 IST: Here is the playing XI for the two sides...

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah,

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel