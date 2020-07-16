Live Cricket Streaming, England vs West Indies 2nd Test: Watch ENG vs WI live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test

When is England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match?

West Indies made an impressive start to the Test series with a four-wicket win in Southampton inflicting England eighth loss in the opener of their last 10 Test series. However, with captain Joe Root returning from his paternal leave, England will be eyeing a comeback to stay alive in the contest. While the visitors have not made any changes to their squad, England have dropped Joe Denly and rested James Anderson and Mark Wood creating a likely possibility for Stuart Broad to joining the playing XI once again. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match England vs West Indies and scores of England vs West Indies live cricket match here at IndiaTV.com of the ENG-WI game live from Southampton.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 will start from July 16 (Thursday).

When will England vs West Indies, 2nd Test​, Day 1 match start?

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 match being played?

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 is being played at Old Trafford Ground in Manchester.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 match Today?

You can watch England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the squads for England vs West Indies, 2nd Test?

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson

