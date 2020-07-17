England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2: Live Updates from Manchester

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2: Follow ball-by-ball updates from ENG vs WI, 2nd Test Day 2 on indiatvnews.com.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2: Dom Sibley (86) and Ben Stokes (59) ensured that England didn't lose any wickets in the third session of the first day of their second Test against the West Indies on Friday. Sibley moved within 14 runs of his second Test century while Stokes finally scored a half century after being dismissed on 43 and 46 in the first Test. England ended Day 1 on 207/3 with West Indies' Roston Chase picking two wickets and Alzarri Joseph dismissing the hosts' captain Joe Root. Earlier, Roston Chase dismissed Sibley's opening partner Rory Burns and Zak Crawley off consecutive balls either side of lunch. Earlier, Jofra Archer was dropped from the side as he breached the bio-secure protocols, visiting his home in Brighton en route Manchester. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates from the second Test of Day 2 between England and West Indies.

