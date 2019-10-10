India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score: Vihari makes way for Umesh in Pune

Image Source : PTI India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1, Live: Follow all IND vs SA updates live from Pune

IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live from Pune: INDIA 12/0 (Mayank 5*, Rohit 6*)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and South Africa from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Virat Kohli has won the toss once again and India will bat first. It's a green pitch in Pune with a little bit of moisture and that will help the pacers a bit in the first hour. Both India and South Africa have made one change each. India have replaced Hanuma Vihari with Umesh Yadav while Anrich Nortje is set to make his Test debut in place of Dane Piedt in the SA XI. Follow live updates of the first IND vs SA Test from Visakhapatnam here at indiatvnews.com. ( Scorecard

09.46 IST: Rabada to Mayank, FOUR! Bounce and Mayank plays at it but it goes in the gap at slips and the first boundary of the innings.



09.39 IST: Three runs from Rabada's first over.



09.36 IST: Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end for South Africa.



09.34 IST: A great first over from Philander. Swing and movement.



09.31 IST: Philander to Mayank, OFF THE MARK! First ball and first runs. Strays down the leg and clipped for a single.



09.31 IST: Players are coming out in the middle. Mayank Agarwal will take strike for India as Rohit Sharma starts from the non-striker's end. Vernon Philander has the ball for the visitors. Here we go!



09.10 IST: Playing XIs:



India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

09.02 IST: TOSS: India win toss, opt to bat first in Pune. ONE CHANGE: Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari in the playing XI



08.56 IST: PITCH REPORT: There is moisture due to rain and it is a green pitch. It should be a good Test match pitch but spinners will come into the game as the game progresses. Win toss, bat first. Negotiate the first session and you are good!



08.50 IST: Very concerned about Jasprit Bumrah's injury: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has stressed that the team management will have to be careful about managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload. [Read full story]

08.35 IST: Lucky to be in this position: Virat Kohli on leading India for 50th time in Tests

Virat Kohli will play in his 50th Test as the captain of Team India on Thursday, when the side takes on South Africa in the second game in Pune. [Read full story]

08.20 IST: Weather:

It's 24 degree Celsius now in Pune with cloudy skies. It is expected to stay that way throughout the day with a brief spell of shower expected around 2 PM.

Brief preview:

Besides the two participating teams, a lot of eyeballs will be on the 22-yard strip at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium when India take on South Africa in the second Test beginning Thursday. The match will provide the hosts with a chance to wrap up the three-Test rubber and break the record for registering the maximum number of consecutive Test series wins at home. The Virat Kohli-led team won the first Test by a big margin of 203 runs and thus would enter the MCA Stadium brimming with confidence.