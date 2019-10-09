Lucky to be in this position: Virat Kohli on leading India for 50th time in Tests

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli will play in his 50th Test as the captain of Team India on Thursday, when the side takes on South Africa in the second game in Pune.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will play in his 50th Test as the captain of the side against South Africa on Thursday. The Delhi-born batsman became the most successful Test skipper in the history of Indian cricket last month, when he surpassed MS Dhoni during the tour to the West Indies.

Reacting to the feat, Virat insisted that he cherishes his position as the skipper but considers himself 'lucky' to be representing the country.

"I only feel that I'm lucky enough to be in this position. I'm very grateful that I've been able to play so many games for India, let alone captain so many games," said the Indian captain.

Virat further said that while he doesn't focus on stats and numbers, it feels good to be recognized by his team.

"It's a nice little landmark, but the focus is to win as many Test matches as possible and just win every game we can. Stats and numbers don't matter to me but when the team recognizes these little things, it means something to me as a player.

"I'm grateful for whatever has happened in my career so far," said Virat.

In 49 Tests, the Indian captain has led the side to victory in 29, while 10 matches ended in a draw. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, team India regained the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings in 2016, and has since been at the position. Earlier this year, Virat led the team to a historic series win in Australia.

India also sits at the top of the World Test Championship table, having won all the three games they've played so far (two against West Indies, one against South Africa).