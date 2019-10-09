Very concerned about Jasprit Bumrah's injury: Ravi Shastri

Image Source : AP/GETTY IMAGES Ravi Shastri has stressed that the team management will have to be careful about managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload.

"Concerned" about his injury, head coach Ravi Shastri has said that the Indian team needs to be careful about Jasprit Bumrah's workload management as the ace pacer plays in all three formats.

"Very concerned. Because he is precious, special, different, and a match-winner. They are taking opinions on whether he needs surgery. We have to be careful about his workload because he plays all three formats," Shastri was quoted as saying by The Hindu in an interview.

Bumrah is out with a stress fracture and is currently in the UK to consult specialists. While Bumrah has already been ruled out till the Bangladesh series in November, the team management doesn't want to take any chance and will consult the best.

Shastri also spoke on Rohit Sharma opening the batting in Test cricket and said the star Mumbai batsman is cut out for that role.

Rohit marked his debut as an opener in Test matches with twin hundreds in the first Test against the Proteas, shattering many records as India registered a comprehensive 203-run victory in Visakhapatnam.

"I would hate to see a player of his quality sitting in the reserves. In the West Indies, I was very clear that he should open and had a chat with Kohli about it. This was his opportunity.

"Opening is about the mindset. You got to respect the new ball. A lot of guys in India should have opened in the last 20 years for the sake of team balance, but they didn't have the stomach for it.

"Who would have thought Virender Sehwag would average nearly 50 in Tests. But he conquered those first 20 minutes against the new ball. I don't think any other opener actually enjoyed opening like he did, Shastri said."

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent surgery for his back injury recently in London and Shastri said they would want him in every format.

"His surgery was successful. We will know in two weeks' time. Ideally, we want him in every format."

Shastri also had rich praise for Mohammed Shami who picked up five wickets in the first Test and helped India take the 1-0 lead in the three match series.

"To bounce back from personal issues and bowl the way he did was remarkable. He is relentless, very skilful and at you all the time. I would have hated to face him. He is at you all the time, he is very skilful and in conditions like yesterday few bowlers in the world are better than him."

Shastri also oozed confidence ahead of India's tour to New Zealand in January next year. India will play five T20s, three ODIs and two Tests starting January 24.

"As the No. 1 side, we like to go and play against tough teams in their backyard. We are confident against New Zealand. Didn't we beat Australia down under after 71 years?. West Indies had beaten a strong England team at home in Tests and we absolutely smashed them. We like to go and play against tough teams in their backyard. We are confident against New Zealand. We are the No. 1 team in the world."