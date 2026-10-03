Rohit Sharma misses out on 36th ODI century, helps India stabilise innings after shaky start to third WI ODI

Team India took on the West Indies in the third ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on October 3rd. The game began with the Indian team coming in to bat first after winning the toss. As both sides hoped to put forth a good display of cricket, the Indian team were dealt early shocks.

The game began on a subpar note for the Indian team as skipper Shubman Gill departed on a score of one run. Furthermore, things went from bad to worse as ace batter Virat Kohli departed for a golden duck as India lost two wickets quite early in the clash.

The game saw Rohit Sharma put forth a good showing, opening the innings, and witnessing the early dismissals, Rohit went on to play a brilliant knock. While many thought he would go on to score a brilliant win, Rohit barely missed out on scoring his 36th ODI century. Notably, on a score of 92 runs, Rohit attempted to play a big shot but ended up handing an easy catch along the boundary line as he missed out on his ton.

However, despite him missing out, Rohit’s brilliant century meant that the star batter had stabilised the innings for India. Notably, the wicket of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill early into the innings could have hurt the side, but it was Rohit’s brilliance that helped the side come back in the clash.

Rohit Sharma also achieved a massive feat as the opener

It is also worth noting that on a score of two runs in the early stages of the game, Rohit Sharma also completed 10,000 ODI runs as an opener. Doing so, he became the fastest player to reach the 10,000-run mark. He just needed two runs to do so.

Furthermore, with the ODI World Cup 2027 rapidly approaching, Rohit Sharma has re-established himself as the front-runner once more to retain the opener spot for India in the tournament, and it could be interesting to see how he maintains his brilliant form as India gears up for the marquee tournament.

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