KL Rahul joins MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh in elite list with exceptional ton against West Indies in third ODI

India and the West Indies took on each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on October 3rd, and the game began with India batting first.

The game saw the duo of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli depart early in the innings. Furthermore, veteran batter Rohit Sharma performed brilliantly and amassed 92 runs to his name to stabilise the innings for the Men in Blue.

Additionally, the performance of KL Rahul stood out as well. Coming out to bat in the middle order, Rahul performed brilliantly and scored 129* runs in 87 deliveries. His knock was crucial as the Indian team posted a total of 351 runs in the first innings of the game.

With his knock, KL Rahul joined MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh and now has the third-highest individual score by an Indian player in ODI cricket while batting at fifth.

Highest for India batting at #5

139 Yuvraj Singh vs Aus Sydney 2004

134 MS Dhoni vs Eng Cuttack 2017

129* KL Rahul vs WI New Chandigarh 2026

124 MS Dhoni vs Aus Nagpur 2009

India look to clean sweep West Indies

It is worth noting that the Indian team has already won the series. The third ODI is of no consequence for the Men in Blue, but they would look to put in a good showing in the clash, in hopes of clean-sweeping the visitors. Despite a shaky start to the bat and the duo of Gill-Kohli back into the pavilion, the knocks of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped India post 351 in the first innings.

However, the West Indies have been in good form with the bat in the first. The side posted a total of 405 runs in the second ODI of the clash, and they would back themselves to chase down the target, as they hope to register a consolation victory against the host, but the likes of Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo will need to go big for the side.

Also Read:

Who are T.T.V. Namboori, S.Viswanadh? Why do some of India players have unfamiliar names at Asian Games?