Amir Jangoo propels West Indies to brilliant start against India, joins elite list after 67-run knock

India and the West Indies took on each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met in Mullanpur for the clash, and the game saw India come in to bat first and post a total of 351 runs in the first innings. Coming out to chase down the target, once again the performance of Amir Jangoo and Shai Hope stood out as the two showcased some excellent cricket.

Coming out to bat after the fall of the first wicket, Shai Hope continued his brilliant run of form and amassed 67 runs in 56 deliveries. With a brilliant knock once more, Jangoo joined the likes of Mark Waugh in the list of players with 50+ scores in their first three ODI innings playing in India.

It is worth noting that Jangoo has been in incredible form in the series. He scored 58* runs in the first ODI of the series, scored a century in the second ODI, scoring 114 runs, and amassed 67 runs to his name in the third ODI, continuing his brilliant run.

50+ scores in first three ODI innings in India

Navjot Sidhi in 1987

Mark Waugh in 1996

Matthew Hayden in 2001

Jason Roy in 2017

Amir Jangoo in 2026

West Indies hope for a consolation victory

With West Indies chasing a target of 351 runs, the side has been brilliant with the bat in the second innings. With Jangoo’s 67-run knock, skipper Shai Hope has been leading from the front, working his way to yet another century as India got desperate for wickets.

Ahead of the clash, Hope took centre stage and talked about the various areas that they could look to improve in the clash. “Yes, actually be with the ball for us this time around. [On the areas for improvement after the previous game] Oh, I just want to be consistent with the bat. I thought we’ve been playing some really good cricket in the batting side of things. It’s just about being a little bit better with the ball and executing more on our plans. But just on that, you just got to look at the positives, got to make sure that we’re building on that and then find ways to improve the weaknesses,” Hope said at the toss.

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KL Rahul joins MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh in elite list with exceptional ton against West Indies in third ODI