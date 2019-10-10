Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd Test: Full details on when and where to watch the 2nd IND vs SA Test live on Hotstar and Star Sports.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd Test: Watch IND vs SA live cricket match online on Hotstar

Improving on near perfection would be India's aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa's focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test starting here from Thursday. Virat Kohli 's men ticked almost all the boxes during their 203-run win in the opening encounter in Visakhapatnam and they would like to maintain the same intensity in their bid to seal the series in Pune itself. It is difficult to improve upon a perfect show but trust Kohli to find a new challenge for his team in his pursuit of excellence. It certainly won't be a bad idea against an opposition which doesn't have the wherewithal to pose consistent challenge over five days. (Live Scorecard)

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd Test Day 1 from Pune

When is India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 will be played on October 10 (Thursday).

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd Test being played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 is being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Online?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 1st Test?

India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje.