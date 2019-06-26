New Zealand vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Streaming, 2019 World Cup: Watch Match NZ vs PAK Online on Hotstar, Star Sports 1, 2

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES World Cup 2019, Cricket Live streaming New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup Date

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 MATCH 33, NEW ZEALAND VS PAKISTAN

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2019 World Cup, live from Edgbaston in Birmingham:

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 33, New Zealand vs Pakistan?

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 33, New Zealand vs Pakistan be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 33, New Zealand vs Pakistan will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 33, New Zealand vs Pakistan?

The 2019 World Cup Match 33, New Zealand vs Pakistan will be played on June 26 (Wednesday).

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup New Zealand vs Pakistan live match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 World Cup New Zealand vs Pakistan live match streaming online on the following.

India - Hotstar

Pakistan - SonyLIV

Bangladesh - Rabbithole

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Fox Sports

UAE - OSN Play, OSN Sports

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 33 New Zealand vs Pakistan start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 33, New Zealand vs Pakistan will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 26.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup New Zealand vs Pakistan match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 World Cup New Zealand vs Pakistan match on these TV channels on the following:

India - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 English, DD Sports

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Fox Sports

USA - Willow TV

Pakistan - PTV

UAE - OSN Sports

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, GTV

Sri Lanka - Channel Eye

What are the squads for New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup Match 33?

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain