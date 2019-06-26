Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2019 World Cup: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2019 World Cup: Pakistan aim to stay alive against high-flying New Zealand

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 33 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Pakistan live from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pakistan will play another must-win game when they take on New Zealand, the most consistent team in the World Cup so far, in their crucial encounter at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Pakistan have played according to their 'unpredictable team' tag in the tournament so far. They have registered wins against tournament favourites England and South Africa. However, they have also conceded comprehensive defeats against West Indies, Australia and India. On the other hand, New Zealand have been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Their batting is led by skipper Kane Williamson who has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds. Here you can follow all the updates and scores of the NZ vs PAK match from Edgbaston. ( Scorecard

14.40 IST: It has drizzling in the morning and although it has stopped, the ground is still under the cover. There are a few damp areas on the field and the groundsmen are at work. Next inspection will be at 3.00 PM IST



14.32 IST: TOSS -- Toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield

Brief preview: The New Zealanders are doing it again. Often the quiet achiever at World Cups, New Zealand can secure its eighth semifinal spot with a win against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday. The unbeaten Black Caps have 11 points from six games; seventh-place Pakistan has five points with an outside chance of advancing. The two teams have history at the World Cup. Pakistan is hoping for a repeat of 1992 when it endured a poor start, before going on to win the title after beating New Zealand in the semifinals with its future prime minister, Imran Khan, hitting 44. [Read full preview here]