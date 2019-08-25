Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane go past Tendulkar-Ganguly duo to achieve rare Test milestone

Image Source : AP Indian captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane steered India's innings after the early blows in the second innings, and in the process, also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly for a Test feat.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's half-centuries strengthened India's position in the first Test against West Indies at NorthSound in Antigua.

After a much-needed 81 in the first innings, vice-captain Rahane remained unbeaten on 53 while skipper Kohli was batting on 51, as India reached 185 for three at stumps on the third day of their opening World Championship Test on Saturday.

The duo has so far added 104 runs for the fourth wicket and will resume the partnership later today.

As the partnership reached the three-figure mark, Kohli and Rahane went past former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly for a rare Test milestone.

The duo reached their 8th century-stand in Test matches, surpassing Tendulkar-Ganguly, who forged seven such partnerships during their time in the team. Moreover, Kohli and Rahane surpassed the legendary Indian duo in five lesser innings.

India bowled West Indies out on 222 on Day 3 after Jason Holder scored important runs for the hosts in the first session. India went off to a shaky start in the second innings, with both, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul being dismissed by off-spinner Roston Chase.

Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal further ascended the worries in the Indian camp before Kohli and Rahane smoothened the blows, and steered India to a commanding 260-run lead at the end of the day.