India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: Rain threat looms large in Dharamsala

India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: Follow ball-by-ball updates of the IND vs SA 1st ODI from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala here at indiatvnews.com

New Delhi Published on: March 12, 2020 11:43 IST
India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first IND vs SA ODI from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Indida will be boosed by the returns of Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and will aim to give them some game time despite threats of rain and coronavirus. For South Africa, it will be all about continuing the momentum they gained against Australia at home. Quinton de Kock's men coming into the tour brimming with confidence after whitewashing Australia in the three-ODI series. The series promises to be a good one and you can follow all the live India vs South Africa live score and IND vs SA live updates here at indiatvnews.com [Scorecard | When and where to watch]

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA, 1ST ODI LIVE: TOSS AT 13.00 IST

Brief preview: Having suffered a series-sweep at the hands of New Zealand, Team India would look to make amends when they take on a confident South African outfit in the first ODI of the three-match series at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday. [Read full preview here]

 

  • Mar 12, 2020 12:10 PM (IST) Posted by Ranit Das

    Statistical Preview: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal eye big milestones

    South Africa has been the better side in the contest between the two nations. At least that is what numbers reveal. [Read here]

