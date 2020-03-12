India vs South Africa, Live Streaming Cricket, 1st ODI: Watch IND vs SA live cricket match online on Hotstar

India vs South Africa, Live Streaming Cricket, 1st ODI: Watch IND vs SA live cricket match online on Hotstar

Team India is set to lock horns with South Africa in the opening match of three-match ODI series on Thursday at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Virat Kohli and Co will look to bounce back after 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand in the ODI series. Amid the ever-rising danger of Novel Coronavirus and threat of rain once again playing spoilsport, Pandya's all-round flamboyance will keep skipper Virat Kohli in a good headspace as he would be desperately trying to forget the mauling by New Zealand. The ODI between India and South Africa on Thursday may be held in an empty stadium due to the coronavirus scare. Around 58 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the country and the picturesque stadium could wear an empty look as the two teams fight it out in the first game of the three-match series. Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs SA live cricket match online and on Television.

When is India vs South Africa 1st ODI?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI will start on March 12 (Thursday).

When will India vs South Africa 1st ODI match start?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM.

Where is India vs South Africa 1st ODI match being played?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI is being played at HPCA in Dharamsala.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs South Africa 1st ODI match Today?

You can watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

What are the squad for India vs South Africa 1st ODI?

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks