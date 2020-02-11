Records galore for new No.4: Shreyas Iyer continues good run with another fine innings against NZ

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's new number four Shreyas Iyer achieved new feats during his 62-run innings against New Zealand in the third ODI.

Shreyas Iyer continued on his impressive run in the ODI series against New Zealand as he slammed his third consecutive 50+ score in as many games. During this innings, he also achieved new feats in ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer is the only second Indian player to score three consecutive 50+ scores in New Zealand. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is the only other batsman to do so.

The Mumbai batsman also became the highest run-scorer for India at no.4 in a three-match bilateral series. He surpassed Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid for the feat. Iyer scored 217 runs in three matches, while Yuvraj had scored 210 against England in 2017 while Dravid had scored 209 against Pakistan in 2005.

Shreyas Iyer, along with KL Rahul, added 100 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership which steered the side out of danger after it lost three wickets wihtin 62 runs. This was the second century-stand in the ongoing ODI series between the two, equalling the record made by Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, who also had two 100+ stands during the ODI series against Pakistan in 2007.

KL Rahul struck an impressive 112 to help India recover from a shaky start and post a challenging 296 for 7 in the inconsequential third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, India were down 62 for 3 in the 13th over after the dismissals of Mayank Agarwal (1), captain Virat Kohli (9) and Prithvi Shaw (40) but Rahul got a useful ally in in-form Shreyas Iyer (62 off 63 deliveries) to take India to a challenging total.

Rahul, who hit nine fours and two sixes during his 113-ball innings, and Iyer stitched exactly 100 runs from 18.2 overs for the fourth wicket to revive the Indian innings.