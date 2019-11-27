Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA7/TWITTER No better feeling than to be back on field: Hardik Pandya

Flamboyant Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya has been sidelined from the Indian team from quite a long time due to his back injury. Last month, Hardik underwent surgery in London to treat a lower back issue which ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite amount of time.

On Wednesday, Pandya posted a video of running on the field and doing weight exercise in the gym. The 24-year-old looked pumped in the video and wrote: "Been too long since I've been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field"

IPL franchisee Mumbai Indians retweeted the photo and wrote: "Getting back to full-fitness."

Hardik was last seen in action in the T20I series against South Africa but was rested for the ongoing Test series. However, after the surgery, he has missed T20I series against Bangladesh and is still unavailable for West Indies tour of India.

Hardik picked up the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September but recovered in time to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and the World Cup but the post that, the injury returned to haunt him.

Since his surgery, Hardik is very active on social media and constantly posting stuff on his social media account to provide the latest update on his recovery to the fans.