Hardik Pandya has huge potential as all-rounder but cannot challenge Ben Stokes: Brad Hogg

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Hardik Pandya

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg on Tuesday opined that Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has enough potential as an all-rounder but is yet to reach that level to challenge Ben Stokes for the best all-rounder spot.

"@Brad_Hogg Who is better as an All-rounder, Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes??" a fan asked on Twitter and the Aussie replied saying, "I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has huge potential, but hasn't played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all rounder of my world XI."

I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has huge potential, but hasn't played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all rounder of my world XI. https://t.co/8u0jpfc7Dv — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 24, 2020

Well, Hogg is technically right. Stokes has played 63 Tests, 95 ODIs and 26 T20Is for England scoring 4056, 2682 and 305 runs respectively. Hardik has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for India scoring 532, 957 and 310 runs respectively.

Hardik is yet to play an international match since his recurrence of the back injury back in September. He was slated for a return in the South Africa ODI series earlier this month but the three-game contest was called off owing to the rise in coronavirus concerns in India.