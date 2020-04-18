'Have not seen a better player than Rahul Dravid in my life': Graeme Swann

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former England cricketer Graeme Swann had the highest praise for Rahul Dravid, saying that he made him feel like an '11-year-old'.

Graeme Swann had the highest praise for former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid, saying that he was the best player he had ever seen. Having played against Dravid in county-cricket, Swann went on to say that he felt like an ''11-year-old' against the batsman.

"Rahul Dravid was a big one for me. I bowled against him in Kent, and he was unbelievable. I have never seen a better player in my life. He would never get out in a county game, and that's Rahul Dravid, one of the best in the world, and he made me feel like an 11-year-old spinner," Swann told a Sky Sport podcast.

"I got him out, admittedly it was a great ball, but it would not have got Rahul Dravid out usually."

Swann had recently also spoken about his equation with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen and how the two openly disliked each other, but also respected the manner in which the other played.

"We are a team that got to No. 1 in the world, and in a team there are always going to be individuals. Ninety-nine per cent of that side were all in it for the team.

"With Kevin Pietersen, we had a situation where he had been captain before and didn't much like establishment and rules. We were actually very similar in that way, and we actually got on -- me and KP — professionally better than most people because we very honest with but openly disliked each other. But wanted each other in the team," he said in a podcast.

Commenting on why he wanted KP in the team, Swann said: "I wanted KP in the team because he was scoring a lot of runs and playing really well, and simply he was one of the best batsmen in the world."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage