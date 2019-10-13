Image Source : PTI Gautam Gambhir's foundation to take care of '100 children of martyrs'

Former India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir announced in a tweet on Sunday that his foundation will take care of "100 children of martyred soldiers."

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation, which is based out of New Delhi, is a charitable organisation that primarily supports the children of martyred soldiers.

"Making these angels smile is one of the biggest achievements of my life. Congratulations to GG Foundation! Proud to share that we will be taking care of 100 children of martyrs. Their fathers sacrificed their lives for our nation and now its our turn to show how grateful we are!" he tweeted on Sunday.

Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, thus ending a decorated career in which he won a slew of honours, including the WorldT20 in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

He has since appeared as an expert for a number of cricket series, including the 2019 ICC World Cup and the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa.

Gambhir has also embarked on a career in politics, emerging victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which he contested on a BJP ticket from East Delhi.